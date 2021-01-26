Epstein & White Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,547 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 37,990 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.55. 1,208,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.35. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

