Enzyme Price Hits $38.13 on Top Exchanges (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.13 or 0.00116961 BTC on exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $56.32 million and $6.41 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00072479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.50 or 0.00808325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00049157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.46 or 0.04314478 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017591 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

Enzyme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.