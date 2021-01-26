Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%.
Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.35. 1,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $46.71.
EFSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.
Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.
