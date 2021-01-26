Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.35. 1,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $46.71.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,770,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,451.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $57,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,984. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

