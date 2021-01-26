Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 131,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.59 million, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.14. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $16.94.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.