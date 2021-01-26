EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

ENLC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.91.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.01. 2,183,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,896. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.92 million. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 27,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 88,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

