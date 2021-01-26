Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) Declares Feb 21 Dividend of $0.01

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) announced a feb 21 dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, February 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

ERF stock opened at C$4.28 on Tuesday. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.62 and a twelve month high of C$7.23. The company has a market cap of C$952.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$192.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ERF shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.65.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

