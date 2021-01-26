Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Up 8.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s share price traded up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.21. 6,293,019 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 4,321,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

UUUU has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

In related news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $99,247.50. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $68,873.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $172,591. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 543.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 13.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $533.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,640.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

