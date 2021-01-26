Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.49

Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 571121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIGI. Credit Suisse Group cut Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Oakes sold 4,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $39,498.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 470,779 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,333,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 961,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 163,954 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 29.5% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 647,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 147,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Endurance International Group during the third quarter worth about $2,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

