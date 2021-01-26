Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 5,172,795 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 5,126,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Endo International news, major shareholder International Plc Endo purchased 7,344,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 35,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

