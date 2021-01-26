Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Down 5.5%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.28. 4,088,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 4,593,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Pi Financial lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.98 million, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

