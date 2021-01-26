Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Purchased by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.48% of Endava worth $19,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Endava by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 890.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 28.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 33.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAVA stock opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.41. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 262.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Endava has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.78.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

