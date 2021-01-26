Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Given a C$51.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.93.

TSE:ENB opened at C$44.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of C$33.06 and a 1-year high of C$57.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.04.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.11 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.6600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 330.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.34, for a total transaction of C$110,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,838,668.90. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total value of C$178,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 920,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,997,767.15. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $505,376.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

