Emercoin (EMC) Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $38,299.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0843 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00043234 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00043048 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,845,998 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

