Elysian (ELY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $116,905.97

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 39% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Elysian has traded 102.9% higher against the dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $116,905.97 and $126,884.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00070026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.56 or 0.00777195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00047969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.43 or 0.04186240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00017369 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian is a token. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.