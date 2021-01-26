Elrond (EGLD) Hits Market Capitalization of $800.80 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $800.80 million and approximately $149.62 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $47.77 or 0.00150102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00033119 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,068,842 coins and its circulating supply is 16,763,190 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

Elrond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.