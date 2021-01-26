Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.28.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.54, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

