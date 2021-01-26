Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,238,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health makes up approximately 9.3% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.11% of Elanco Animal Health worth $160,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

