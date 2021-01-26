Egretia Market Capitalization Achieves $2.57 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Egretia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00072951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.50 or 0.00818379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006687 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00049802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.69 or 0.04313600 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017603 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia (EGT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.