Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million.

Shares of Educational Development stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.50. 100,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,750. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

