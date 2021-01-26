Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Holdings Cut by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.04. The stock had a trading volume of 28,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,147. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.