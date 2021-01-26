Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Ecolab reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.57.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in Ecolab by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $211.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.28. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

