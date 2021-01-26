(ECIG) (OTCMKTS:ECIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

(ECIG) (OTCMKTS:ECIG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. (ECIG) shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 2,129,500 shares changing hands.

About (ECIG) (OTCMKTS:ECIG)

Electronic Cigarettes International Group Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of vaping products and electronic cigarettes. Its brand portfolio include VAPESTICK, FIN, Victory, GreenStix, VIP, E-CIG, and Pro Vapor. The company was founded by Marc Hardgrove on May 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

