eBoost Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $170,700.83 and $19.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.00414241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000271 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

