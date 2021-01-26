eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. FMR LLC increased its stake in eBay by 136.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in eBay by 26.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 54,355 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in eBay by 404.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,710 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in eBay by 109.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 424,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,092,000 after acquiring an additional 221,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,810,068. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,564 shares of company stock worth $1,196,523 in the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

