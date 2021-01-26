Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) vs. Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Head-To-Head Survey

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $47.96 million 6.35 -$1.87 million $0.81 11.58 Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Capital.

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Gladstone Capital pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gladstone Capital and Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital -3.68% 10.83% 5.71% Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. It operates as a business development company. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It invests in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust was formed in 1998 and is domiciled in United States.

