East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Stock Price Down 1.1%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)’s share price fell 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.42. 84,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 201,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $972,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,797,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

