Eagle Materials (EXP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Eagle Materials to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eagle Materials to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $113.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $116.61.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 11,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $1,308,793.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,418.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $645,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,151.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,298 shares of company stock worth $11,711,978. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.10.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

