Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
LON EYE traded down GBX 29 ($0.38) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 422 ($5.51). 127,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,276. Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 474 ($6.19). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 428.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 322.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26. The company has a market cap of £108.72 million and a PE ratio of -234.44.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) Company Profile
