Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON EYE traded down GBX 29 ($0.38) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 422 ($5.51). 127,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,276. Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 474 ($6.19). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 428.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 322.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26. The company has a market cap of £108.72 million and a PE ratio of -234.44.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

