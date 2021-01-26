Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives $25.59 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $31.50 to $27.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel purchased 8,287 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,044.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $80,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $48.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.55 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

