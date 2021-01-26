e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ELF. Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 40,219 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $816,043.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $186,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,450.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,401,609 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

