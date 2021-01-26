DuckDaoDime (DDIM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $932,545.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $24.78 million and $932,545.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime token can currently be bought for approximately $38.80 or 0.00120054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00054265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00129202 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00072669 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00278218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00069533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00038477 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Token Profile

DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

DuckDaoDime Token Trading

DuckDaoDime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

