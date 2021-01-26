Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s share price rose 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 2,608,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,500,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

DS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $171.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Drive Shack Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 160,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 80,486 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares during the period. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

