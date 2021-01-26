Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Drive Shack Inc.is the owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. The services offered by the company comprise Drive Shack which is engaged in developing innovative golf entertainment venues, American Golf and Real Asset related assets. Drive Shack Inc., formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp., is based in New York. “

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.06.

DS stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Drive Shack has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Drive Shack will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Drive Shack by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 160,006 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Drive Shack by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Drive Shack by 677.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Drive Shack by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Drive Shack (DS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.