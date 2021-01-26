Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$51.31 million for the quarter.

