Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives $25.04 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $27.50 to $25.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.50 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.75 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.01. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $27.26.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.