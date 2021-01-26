Dragonchain (DRGN) Trading Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $16.43 million and approximately $247,242.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00071774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.11 or 0.00791754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00048506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.53 or 0.04275861 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017497 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

DRGN is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,133,395 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

