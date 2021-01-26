Dovu Price Tops $0.0012 (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Dovu token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dovu has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Dovu has a total market cap of $550,884.33 and $25.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00071607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.19 or 0.00790686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00049567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.27 or 0.04289970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00017483 BTC.

Dovu is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,812,517 tokens. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io

Dovu can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

