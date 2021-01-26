Dover Motorsports (DVD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.73%.

DVD opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. The company has a market cap of $87.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.78. Dover Motorsports has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.62.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dover Motorsports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

