Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives $121.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,391. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.10. Dover has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $130.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 986 shares in the company, valued at $114,681.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,006 shares of company stock worth $7,563,879 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 113.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 60.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

