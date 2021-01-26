dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Raised to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of dormakaba in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get dormakaba alerts:

Shares of dormakaba stock opened at $576.00 on Friday. dormakaba has a 52-week low of $453.00 and a 52-week high of $610.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $561.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.77.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for dormakaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dormakaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.