DopeCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16,335.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $261,753.50 and approximately $16,335.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00418584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

