DopeCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16,335.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $261,753.50 and approximately $16,335.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00418584 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004115 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003453 BTC.
- Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003525 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000269 BTC.
