DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,244,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 124.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $2.42 on Thursday, reaching $241.98. 39,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.12 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

