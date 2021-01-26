DNB Asset Management AS Purchases New Shares in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Epizyme by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after buying an additional 60,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Epizyme by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 75,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Epizyme news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,245.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Goldfischer acquired 5,000 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.76. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

