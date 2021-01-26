DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 754 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in bluebird bio by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in bluebird bio by 14.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,969 shares of company stock worth $89,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLUE opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.73) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Maxim Group lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

