DNB Asset Management AS Makes New $774,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 33,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,203,000.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UL opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average of $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.