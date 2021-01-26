DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 220.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNO. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

Shares of VNO opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 133.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $363.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

