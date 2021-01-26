DNB Asset Management AS Buys Shares of 15,614 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $682,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $91,342.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,064,698 shares of company stock worth $24,893,029 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $27.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRNA shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

