DNB Asset Management AS Buys 1,845 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 49.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 39.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEIC. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SEI Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $565,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $394,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,349,457.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 183,391 shares of company stock worth $9,931,431 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $69.61.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

