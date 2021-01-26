DMarket Trading Down 2.5% This Week (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One DMarket token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000660 BTC on exchanges. DMarket has a total market cap of $12.08 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00071286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.38 or 0.00863218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.37 or 0.04389118 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017564 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

