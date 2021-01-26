Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target raised by Argus from $72.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.39.

Shares of DFS opened at $89.06 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $100.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,633 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,482,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 252.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,683,000 after acquiring an additional 816,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 198.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 913,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,633,000 after acquiring an additional 606,856 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

